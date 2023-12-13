Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Hezbollah terror squads launched a number of rockets on Monday at Israel from Lebanon from next to a U.N. compound and a school, for the second time in the past week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday night.

According to the IDF, one of the rockets was launched just 130 meters from a UN compound in Southern Lebanon, and that additional launches towards Israel have originated from that area in recent weeks.

“By continuing to fire from areas near U.N. compounds, Hezbollah systematically violates UNSC Resolution 1701 and endangers the lives of UNIFIL soldiers,” the IDF said.

An infographic map provided by the IDF showed the proximity of the launchers to the school and UN compound. It did not indicate precisely where along the Israeli-Lebanese border this was, but it did show Route 886 on the Israeli side of the border. Route 886 is a north-south road that begins in Kibbutz Misgav Am and runs roughly parallel to the border towards Moshav Margoliot, Kibbutz Menara, and Kibbutz Yiftah.

Those agricultural communities have been frequent targets of Hezbollah fire.

At Yiftah, the road continues south while the border turns west.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces struck several terror sites in Lebanon on Tuesday in response to ongoing rocket-fire.

The military said that two launches were detected, to which it responded by shelling the source of the fire.

The rockets landed in open fields, causing no injuries or damage.

Later on Tuesday, IDF air defenses intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, causing sirens to blare in the Western Galilee.

The military said it also shot down several more projectiles launched from Lebanon “towards areas in the Western Galilee.” The IDF responded with artillery shelling towards the source of the fire.