Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flew to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II. The two leaders discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability.

They also praised the long-standing friendship and partnership between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom.

This is Netanyahu’s first meeting with an Arab leader in an Arab country since coming back to office. It’s also Netanyahu’s first trip abroad since taking office.

Netanyahu was supposed to fly to the UAE this month, but that trip was delayed after Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on the fast of the 10th of Tevet.