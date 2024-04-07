Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Sunday that Israel is ready to respond to any scenario that may unfold with Iran.

Gallant made the statement following an operational situation assessment together with the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate and the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate.

The defense minister said in his statement that the defense establishment “has completed its preparations for responses” to any attack by Iran.

Gallant, US Ambassador at Southern Command

Later in the day, Gallant also toured the IDF Southern Command and a new Humanitarian Coordination and Deconfliction Cell together with US Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.

The two men were briefed by senior COGAT and IDF officials on the measures being taken to increase the effective inspection, transfer and distribution of humanitarian aid.

Gallant and Lew together reviewed measures taken over the past month to increase the number of access points for the delivery of aid by land and sea, to improve infrastructure and routes necessary for the delivery of aid, and to streamline security inspections.

Separately, Gallant also held a briefing at the IDF’s Southern Command on operational developments and plans for future operations to be conducted by the IDF in order to address the remaining five Hamas battalions and infrastructure.

IDF Pulls Forces From Southern Gaza

Overnight Saturday into Sunday the IDF withdrew all of its forces from southern Gaza and left a minimal presence in central and northern Gaza.

“The IDF’s 98th commando division has concluded its mission in Khan Younis,” the IDF explained in a statement. “The division left the Gaza Strip in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations.

“A significant force led by the 162nd Division and the Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the Gaza strip, and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based operations,” the IDF said.

It is possible the IDF is giving their top commandos a chance to rest before having to face an even deadlier enemy, Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah — or Iran itself. Or both.

The Islamic Republic has vowed to “punish” Israel for last Monday’s targeted assassination of two top Iranian generals and five military advisers who were meeting with others in Damascus.

At least five other people were also killed in the surgical strike, which decimated the building in which they were meeting but left the embassies on either side — those of Iran and Canada — untouched.

Israel has made no official claim of responsibility for the strike, in accordance with its government policy.