Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF launched interceptors late Sunday afternoon in response to two “suspicious aerial targets” fired across the border from southern Lebanon.

Red Alert sirens were triggered in the area of the Golan Heights town of Katzrin.

Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets. The incident has concluded.

Throughout the day, several rockets fired from Lebanon landed in open areas in the areas of Zar’it and Margaliot, the IDF said.

Red Alert sirens were activated in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona around mid-afternoon. Late in the day, incoming rocket alert sirens were triggered in the village of Arab al-Aramshe and elsewhere around northern Israel.

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds, observation posts, and military sites in the areas of Marwahin, Dhayra, Ayta ash Shab, and additional areas in southern Lebanon.

Fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military sites in the towns of Zibqin and Houla as well, including a Hezbollah operational command center and terrorist infrastructure.

IDF tanks and artillery also struck a number of targets in Lebanese territory.

“Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat,” the IDF added.