Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

At least five Israelis were wounded Sunday afternoon in a missile attack by Hezbollah aimed at the Jewish community of Hanita, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. The Iranian proxy fired an anti-tank guided missile at the community, the fifth such attack in less than a day.

All civilians within 10 kilometers of the Lebanon border have been ordered to enter their bomb shelters until further notice.

Israeli ground forces responded to the source of the attack along with aerial attacks.

Within minutes, Red Alert rocket warning sirens activated in the northern Israeli town of Rosh Hanikra, Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv and elsewhere in the area.

An anti-tank missile was fired at Israeli forces by Hezbollah earlier in the afternoon, and another anti-tank missile was fired at Moshav Shatula, also near the border.