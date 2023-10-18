Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon / Flash 90

Residents of Kiryat Shmona began evacuating their homes Wednesday afternoon, just hours before rocket fire was aimed at the northern Israeli border town.

The residents had been warned earlier in the day to stay near their bomb shelters in light of the ongoing clashes between IDF fighters and Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists along Israel’s northern border.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in Kiryat Shmona at around 5:30 pm Wednesday afternoon, in addition to sounding in the nearby border town of Ghajar, on Mount Dov.

At least one rocket was intercepted above the town by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Smoke was also seen in the northernmost Israeli border town of Metula, where anti-tank missile fire was aimed at a home in the town about 20 minutes earlier. No casualties were reported.

Anti-tank missile fire was also aimed at towns from Manara to Rosh Hanikra.

Residents were ordered to lock themselves into their homes and close their windows due to anti-tank missile fire from across the border.

IDF tanks fired at two positions in Lebanese territory where the anti-tank missile fire originated, in addition to attacking a separate position from which the anti-tank missile fire was aimed at Metula.

Armed clashes between IDF fighters and Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists were taking place for much of the day as the situation along the northern border with Lebanon continues to heat up.