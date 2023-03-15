Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to cut short his visit to Germany by several hours, returning to Israel on Thursday night.

Netanyahu departed Wednesday for a diplomatic visit to Berlin, where he was scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the situation with Iran and its race towards nuclear breakout.

Although no reason was given for the change in Netanyahu’s schedule, it is believed one reason has to do with a developing security situation in northern Israel.

The prime minister held a security consultation on Wednesday afternoon with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“In recent days, the prime minister has been updated and is following security developments together with the senior security leadership,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Gallant has also held several other “urgent” security assessments in the past 24 hours in the wake of a serious “security incident” that took place in the northern sector.

On Tuesday, roads were closed near Israel’s border with Lebanon. A gag order was placed on the release of any further details.