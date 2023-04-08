Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz / Flash 90

Three rockets were fired at Israel from Syria late Saturday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Only one rocket crossed Israel’s northern border and landed in an open area near Moshav Meitzar, Israeli media reported.

בהמשך לדיווח, זוהו שלושה שיגורים משטח סוריה לעבר ישראל, אחד מהם חצה לשטח ישראל ונפל בשטח פתוח בדרום רמת הגולן.

לא שוגרו מיירטים על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 8, 2023

Advertisement





“Three launches were detected from Syrian territory towards Israel,” the IDF said in a statement via Twitter. “One of them crossed into Israeli territory and landed in an open area in the southern Golan Heights.

“The Iron Dome aerial defense system was not activated in accordance with policy,” indicating that none was headed to a populated area, the IDF added.

One of the rockets didn’t make it past the border and landed instead in Syria. A third rocket landed in Jordanian territory, according to Israeli media.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Initial reports from Syria indicated that terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades were responsible for the rocket fire. Forces from PIJ, an Iranian proxy based in Gaza with satellite groups in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, were deployed there in recent weeks at the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) advisors in Syria, according to Israeli sources.

The IDF artillery immediately returned fire to the source of the rocket fire, shelling an area of southern Syria.

Earlier in the day, in response to two deadly terrorist attacks carried out in the Jordan Valley and in Tel Aviv, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ordered increased military forces to deploy to the central region. Halevi also ordered a partial mobilization of IDF reserves, including aerial defense forces and combat Air Force fighters.

The IDF is expected to respond to the Syrian rocket fire, which constitutes a continuation and escalation of rocket fire aimed at Israel from across its borders.