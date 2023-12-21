Photo Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Pinske

Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement in Yemen, accused the US of trying to “militarize” the Red Sea, stating: “The US actions are not aimed at protecting the international navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The biggest danger is posed by the actions of the US, who seeks to militarize the Red Sea.”

Houthi rebels supported by Iran have launched more than 100 missiles and drones at vessels in the Red Sea. In response to this escalation, the Pentagon has established a naval task force dedicated to addressing the growing threat.

BREAKING: ⚡️Sayed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, head of the Houthis: If the United States attacks our country, we will make American battleships and American shipping traffic a target for our missiles. All countries are affected by America turning the Red Sea into a battlefield I… pic.twitter.com/RlqVH09BXL — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) December 20, 2023

Advertisement





The Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah (Supporters of God), is a Shia Islamist political and military terrorist group that emerged in Yemen in the 1990s. It is made up predominantly of Zaidi Shias who are members of the Houthi tribe.

The Houthis’ ideology mixes religion, Yemeni nationalism, and populist ideas, cast in the mold of Hezbollah. Their political views are vague and contradictory, and their slogans often contradict their actions.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was recently moved from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, and is ready to respond to the Houthi rebels’ attacks.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, al-Houthi threatened that “If the United States of America is considering targeting Yemen, we will not stand idly by,” and, “if America wants to fight Yemen’s position in support of Palestine, then it would have to face the entire Yemeni people,” adding that America would suffer a more difficult defeat than it did in Afghanistan and Vietnam.

He called the American military presence in the Red Sea “illegal” and a “reckless and stupid aggression that serves only Israel.”

“We have been patient despite the interception of our missiles from Arab countries, and we are only targeting the Zionist enemy,” al-Houthi claimed, suggesting “The US is acting against its own interests.”

However, he threatened, “If America wants to fight Yemen’s position in support of Palestine, then it would have to face the entire Yemeni people.”