Yemen’s Iranian proxy, the Houthis, have reportedly hijacked an Israeli-owned vessel in the Red Sea, according to a report by the Al Arabiya news outlet.

The “Galaxy Leader” is a vehicle carrier built in 2002, sailing under the flag of the Bahamas from Kanda, Japan. According to Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet, there were 52 people aboard the vessel. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the attack but said there were no Israelis aboard.

The ship is owned by the UK-based Ray Car Carriers company, owned by Israeli-British shipping magnate Dan David Ungar, 46, together with a British partner.

“The hijacking of the cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very serious event on a global level,” the IDF said in a Hebrew-language statement on X. “This is a ship that left Turkey on its way to India with an international civilian crew, without Israelis.

“This is not an Israeli ship,” the IDF added.

The vessel was heading for the port of Pipavav, India, where it was expected to dock on November 24, according to MyShipTracking.com.

The Houthis have been launching long-range ballistic missiles and combat drones at the Jewish State to express their solidarity with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

The group has also warned it will target any vessel in the Red Sea that is sailing under the Israeli flag, or is owned, operated or crewed by Israeli citizens.

“Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, especially in Bab al-Mandab, and near Yemeni regional waters,” Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a speech broadcast nationwide.

Hamas came under attack by Israel Defense Forces following the terror group’s invasion of southern Israel, and the terrorists’ torture and massacre of more than 1,200 people and abduction of some 240 hostages.

