Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's
Announcement that Ben & Jerry's is joining the BDS economic war on Israel.
What Steps Will You Take Against BDS Supporting Ben & Jerry's? (Multiple answers allowed)

You can select more than one right answer.

Advertisement

(This poll is not referring to Ben & Jerry’s Israel, which is a Zionist company and has fought against US Ben & Jerry’s demands to boycott Jews).

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFirst Jewish Store in US Announces It’s Dumping Ben & Jerry’s
Next articleNew York City MTA: No Fare Hike Until 2022
Jewish Press Staff
http://www.jewishpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...