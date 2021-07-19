Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's
Announcement that Ben & Jerry's is joining the BDS economic war on Israel.
Will no longer buy Ben & Jerry's products.
Will tell all my friends to stop buying Ben & Jerry's
Will ask my local kosher supermarkets stop carrying Ben & Jerry's
Will post on social media against Ben & Jerry's
Will send an angry letter to Ben & Jerry's
Total Votes: 60
Voters: 24
July 19, 2021 - August 7, 2021
(This poll is not referring to
Ben & Jerry’s Israel, which is a Zionist company and has fought against US Ben & Jerry’s demands to boycott Jews).
