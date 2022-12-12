Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS
A traffic jam in Petach Tikva. April 15, 2022

The Israeli Police will begin testing an artificially intelligent system to detect traffic violations on the country’s roads in 2023. The initiative aims to free up officers to handle other matters.

The first pilot will begin next year on Road 90, also known as the Arava Highway, which is already undergoing renovations.

Data from cameras and traffic sensors will be sent in real time to a control center and digital tickets will be produced within minutes after the violation is detected.

The digital tickets will include a link to a video clip of their offense.

Expect privacy organizations to soon begin discussing this latest infringement of tracking civilians in the public sphere.

Pesach Benson / TPS

