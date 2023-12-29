Photo Credit: TPS
Terror attack near Otniel. Dec. 29, 2023

Four Israelis have been wounded in a terror attack on Road 60, near Otniel on Friday afternoon, according to MDA


The terrorist ran over a group of Israelis with his car, near the Adorayim junction. One 25-year-old is in moderate to serious condition. Three others in their 20s were lightly injured.

Advertisement


The terrorist has been neutralized.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Shepherd and His Flock – Parshat Vayechi
Next articleThe Subversive Forefather and his Conformist Son
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR