Four Israelis have been wounded in a terror attack on Road 60, near Otniel on Friday afternoon, according to MDA

The terrorist ran over a group of Israelis with his car, near the Adorayim junction. One 25-year-old is in moderate to serious condition. Three others in their 20s were lightly injured.

The terrorist has been neutralized.

