Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

According to a Tuesday night report by the Washington Post (Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago), an FBI property list of items that was seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Justice Department includes a document that describes a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The document containing the nuclear information was seized during the August 8 search. The sources that informed the Post about the document did not identify the foreign government in question.

Advertisement



Yes, it was probably about the nuclear capability of Albania.

According to court records, the FBI recovered more than 11,000 documents and photographs in its August 8 search in Mar-a-Lago. According to the Post report, the documents included top secret operations that required the highest secret clearance. In fact, some of them were so restricted that the Biden administration’s most senior national security officials were not authorized to review them, according to the Post.

On Tuesday, United States District judge Aileen Cannon granted former President Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the documents. She granted the special master broad powers that extend beyond just deciding which materials were subject to attorney-client privilege and included documents protected by executive privilege.

The sudden revelation by the Washington Post may have been a retaliation for that ruling, which the Justice Department plans to appeal.

Left-leaning MSNBC pointed out that Judge Cannon was a Trump appointee who was confirmed after the November 2020 election.