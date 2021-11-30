Photo Credit: Courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three Black teenage girls believed to be behind a string of harassment cases involving Jewish children. The suspects wore jeans and winter jackets.

According to Police, the first attack took place around 6 PM last Friday in Bedford-Stuyvesant, near the corner of Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. The three teens surrounded two Jewish boys ages 12 and 3 who were walking home, and one of them slapped the little boy on his face. She and her two friends then ran away.

Advertisement



Last Sunday, according to the NYPD, the same three girls committed two more anti-Semitic attacks. The first took place near the corner of Dekalb and Bedford avenues, only a block away from the first attack. At around 5:35 PM, the unsuspecting victims, two Jewish girls ages 18 and 7, were on their way to a neighborhood store when they, too, were surrounded by the three menacing teens. One of the teens grabbed the older victim’s jacket from behind and felled her down to the sidewalk. The three attackers once again ran away.

Only five minutes later, at 5:40 PM, the same three black teens stopped a Jewish boy, 9, on Skillman Street. They slapped him on his head several times and then, as usual, ran away.

The NYPD said that all the young victims wore traditional Jewish clothes, which marked them as targets. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attacks.

To submit tips to the police please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).