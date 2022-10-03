Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Beyond My Ken

Brooklyn College, part of the City University of New York system, has scheduled its mandatory “implicit bias coaching” training for staff on the Jewish high holy day of Yom Kippur.

A spokesperson for the college said an additional training session was offered on Monday.

Faculty members serving on job search committees are required to attend all four Zoom training sessions, one of which is scheduled on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“Violence and harassment have become commonplace with students fearing for their safety if they are visibly Jewish or openly support the State of Israel,” the national StopAntisemitism watchdog organization noted in its report, Antisemitism on US College and University Campuses 2022 Report Card.

“Discrimination targeting Jewish students for their religious identity or for their support of the Jewish State of Israel is not taken as seriously as discriminatory acts against other marginalized groups,” the report said.

More than half – 55 percent – of respondents to a survey conducted by the organization said they have experienced antisemitism on campus. Half did not report the incidents, and about a third of those who did report said they were ignored by college administrators or told there was no resolution.