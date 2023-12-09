Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com

A Jewish man was attacked and robbed in a disturbing incident in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood on Thursday night. The victim, a Hasidic Jewish resident of Crown Heights, was wearing traditional Jewish garb.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm near Eastern Parkway and Albany Ave.

The perpetrator quietly approached the victim from behind and viciously attacked him, repeatedly punching him in the head and face, causing injuries.

The attacker also stole the victim’s cell phone and then called him a [expletive] “dirty Jew” before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Crown Heights Shmira and the NYPD searched extensively for the perpetrator but did not find him.

The incident is under investigation as a hate crime robbery with the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Crown Heights Shmira, actively assisting the NYPD in the investigation, was able to track the perpetrator via video until he fled into the subway.

The community is urged to remain alert and aware of your surroundings at all times.

In case of an emergency, call 911 and Shmira 24/7 at 718-221-0303. Shmira is looking for responsible and qualified individuals who are ready to join and give back to the community. If you believe you are ready to join, please fill out the sign-up form at http://www.chshmira.org/join-us/

