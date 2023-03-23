Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

New York City’s NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two antisemitic incidents this week in the Queens neighborhoods of Rego Park and Forest Hills.

Both neighborhoods have large Jewish populations.

Advertisement





Swastikas were scrawled on the sidewalk and street on Monday evening (March 20) outside a junior high school on 102nd Street in Rego Park, police said.

In Forest Hills, antisemitic graffiti was scrawled on a sidewalk outside a building on Queens Boulevard.

No arrests have yet been made.

New York State Assembly member Andrew Hevesi joined US Representative Grace Meng, New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman, New York State Senators Leroy Comrie and Joe Addabbo in a joint response to the incidents.

The lawmakers said in the statement that local leaders and neighbors “will never become complacent in the face of such vile acts of hate.

“We remain strong in supporting one another and condemn these acts of antisemitism and cowardice for what they are,” the statement continued.

“We remain confident that the perpetrators will be found and prosecuted, as they have been time and again.”