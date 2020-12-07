Photo Credit: PMW

President Donald Trump announced Sunday night that his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani, 76, has not responded to requests for comment. His son Andrew tested positive for the virus last month, as did his spokesperson, Christianné Allen, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month as well. Giuliani led Trump’s 2020 election legal challenges.

The former mayor was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C., a friend of his told The New York Post. Giuliani sought medical assistance “because he just felt run down,” the friend said, adding the former mayor’s son Andrew was at the hospital with him.

“Get better soon, Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president wrote to Giuliani in his tweet Sunday evening, calling him “by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC.”