President Donald Trump announced Sunday night that his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani, 76, has not responded to requests for comment. His son Andrew tested positive for the virus last month, as did his spokesperson, Christianné Allen, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month as well. Giuliani led Trump’s 2020 election legal challenges.

The former mayor was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C., a friend of his told The New York Post. Giuliani sought medical assistance “because he just felt run down,” the friend said, adding the former mayor’s son Andrew was at the hospital with him.

“Get better soon, Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president wrote to Giuliani in his tweet Sunday evening, calling him “by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
