Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved for the second time this month a fast-tracked arms sale to Israel, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

“The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under

Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended,” according to the statement.

Advertisement





The sale includes “M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million,” per the Pentagon.

On Dec. 9, the Biden administration also used an Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration for immediate delivery of ammunition to Israel, thus bypassing congressional review.

The original sale was for 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition for about $100 million.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” said the Pentagon on Friday.

“Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. It is incumbent on all countries to employ munitions consistent with international humanitarian law,” added the statement.

The United States has maintained its support for Israel’s war against Hamas despite growing international calls for an immediate ceasefire, which would effectively leave the Hamas terror group in power despite its Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people.