Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There is a certain magic that unfolds when you watch someone realizing they have a second chance. It’s a kind of rebirth creation of the world. One of the most special things about being a psychologist is that I get to be a part of that for so many people.

When someone comes to meet with me, they or someone close to them recognize that a change is necessary. Yet, they still may not fully believe they can actually make that change.

And then something happens. The person has an insight, or they notice they responded to something differently. And there’s a shift. Their face lights up, like a door is finally creaking open and they’re looking out at a bright new potential version of themselves that they’re picturing for the first time. That’s when they truly begin to step forward, because they’ve given themselves a second chance.

Every morning when I daven, I try to pay attention when I say that Hashem creates the entire world anew every day. If He gave me another chance, then I can have the compassion, the courage, and the imagination to let myself take it.