Not all of life’s situations come with second chances. There are plenty of decisions we make and options we explore that have a definitive conclusion and an expected outcome.

It is the ones that are accompanied by a do-over or second chance that offer an opportunity to repair a wrong or switch gears during a challenging episode.

Knowing that reality, it is important to appreciate a second chance and appreciate when a situation allows it to become available.

The Jewish People have had a complicated journey when it comes to second chances. Often, in many situations, a national lesson was learned and it changed matters for the better. Other times it seems we failed even when given chance after chance and opportunity after opportunity.

So too, as individuals, we sometimes take advantage and turn a situation into a positive and other times we see a chance go to waste when a second chance is poorly executed.

While we do not get a second chance to make a first impression, we do get second chances often enough to try hard and not regret the way we execute them.

Take advantage and be thankful for the do-overs that life presents to us.