Egypt Demands Hamas Hand Over Terror Suspects

Cairo has accused Hamas of aiding Islamic State terrorists against Egyptian police in Sinai, and wants Hamas to turn them in.



Egypt has presented Hamas with a list of conditions that must be met before talks in improving relations between the two parties can take place.

Egypt has given Hamas a list of 20 suspected Islamic State-affiliated (IS) terrorists it wants Hamas to hand over. Cairo has rejected Hamas’ offer to hand over 2-3 suspects, saying it insisted all of them be handed over to Egyptian authorities for questioning.

In addition, Egypt is also insisting Hamas agree to tighten control of the Sinai-Gaza border, especially the network of tunnels it has dug under the border.

Egypt has accused Hamas of allowing the gangs that operate the tunnels to work with Islamic State in northern Sinai. It says Islamic State uses the tunnels to smuggle activists into Gaza, and weapons from Gaza to Islamic State.

It is unclear whether Egypt has coordinated its position with Qatar, Hamas’ main supporter in the Arab world.

