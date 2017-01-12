Internal Report: Majority of IDF Soldiers Don’t Expect Support from Commanders in Case of Errors



Paratrooper Brigade exercise

Photo Credit: IDF



Just 41% of IDF combat soldiers expect their commanders to support them should they make a mistake, according to an internal IDF survey reported by Ha’aretz Thursday. When the respondents include a sample of the entire IDF population, a small majority, 51%, believe they would receive support.

Only 61% of combat soldiers say they are pleased with their commanders. In 2014 the figure was 65%, in 2012 76%.

Only 23% of combat soldiers want to become officers. In 2014 it was 24%, and in 2012 33%. Only 25% of combat soldiers consider a military career, compared with 32% in 2014 and 41% in 2012.

The study authors noted that “it can be assumed that these findings were influenced by the events with Elor Azaria.”

Interestingly, despite their clear mistrust, 73% of IDF combat soldiers say they are satisfied with their service, compared with 76% in 2012. However, when asked if combat service contributes more to the country, only 40% of combat soldiers agreed, compared with 54% in 2014. Among the general IDF population 41% feel the same way.

The IDF Spokesman’s Office refused to comment on what they said was an internal survey.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: