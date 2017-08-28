Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, Monday August 28, 2017, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu warned Guterres that Israel cannot accept Iran’s presence in Syria, which it is using to prepare for war against Israel:

“Iran is busy turning Syria into a base of military entrenchment and it wants to use Syria and Lebanon as war fronts against its declared goal to eradicate Israel.

It is also building sites to produce precision-guided missiles towards that end in both Syria and in Lebanon.

This is something Israel cannot accept. This is something the UN should not accept.

And I intend to speak to you at great length about this, and other tasks that I believe are important for the makings of peace and security in the world.”