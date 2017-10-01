Photo Credit: Montage using copyright free images

The New York State Comptroller’s Office has announce it is opening an investigation into Deutsch Bank, specifically focusing on accounts held at the institution belonging to Germany’s Marxist Leninist party.

The state is probing the party’s fund-raising apparatus for its political partner in the recent German national elections, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

The PFLP, a pro-BDS (boycott, divest and sanctions) group, is listed as a foreign terrorist organization in both the United States and in the European Union, where Germany holds membership.

Deutsch Bank’s connections to New York State’s pension fund raises many questions about its ties to terrorism financing, and even more questions about whether the bank has — intentionally or not — violated the state’s anti-BDS laws.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

