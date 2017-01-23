PM Netanyahu Emphasizes Importance of African Relations with Togolese FM Robert Dussey [video]

Prime Minister Netanyahu underscored the warm relations and long history Israel has with Togo when he met with Foreign Minister Dussey in Jerusalem.



Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey meets in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the importance of Israel’s strong relations in Africa when he met Monday in Jerusalem with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey.

The African leader invited the prime minister to pay an official visit to Togo, and to participate in next October’s Africa-Israel summit for hi-tech, communications, agriculture and security, which is to be attended by approximately 20-25 national leaders.

It was an invitation that was accepted by the prime minister, who emphasized the strong relations between the two countries.

“I want you to know how glad we are that we are strengthening even further the relations between Togo and Israel,” said PM Netanyahu.

“You know our big thrust of coming back to Africa, but you were always there, and for us, very important not only our relations in East Africa, but also in West Africa. So I look forward to having the opportunity to visit West Africa – visit with you and the president and others because we are absolutely committed to having this resurging relationship between Africa and Israel.”

“I come back to your beautiful country Israel, particularly Jerusalem,” responded FM Dussey.

“I’m very happy because I would like to invite you to Lomé, the capital of Togo, to attend the African and Israel high technology and security summit next October, in Lomé. You were in East Africa. We don’t want to give you only West Africa. We want to give you all African countries.”

