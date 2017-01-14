UK Man Convicted After Pleading Guilty to Anti-Semitic Attack on Jewish Shoppers

Four Orthodox Jews in North London were attacked by a young British man who yelled 'heil Hitler' and threw gas canisters at them from a van.



Three members of a Jewish family and a fourth person, also Jewish, may breathe a little easier this week after an anti-Semitic British attacker was arrested and convicted.

Patrick Delay, 19, a resident of the small market town of Coggeshall, Essex, pleaded guilty to charges of racially aggravated harassment this past Thursday.

The charges were connected to his yelling ‘Hitler is on the way to you. Heil Hitler, Heil Hitler. Heil Hitler!’ while hurling at least six canisters of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) at four members of an Orthodox Jewish community in the north London neighborhood of Tottenham Hale on January 6, as he was riding by in a van.

Delay faces sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court on February 2.

The victims, Cheya Stern, her 13-year-old son, her brother Simon Lemberger and a fourth person, Abraham Law, were hit by the canisters, according to a report by Metro.

Shomrin civil patrol organization spokesperson Shulem Stern told the news website, “They were scared about what would happen next. Jewish people have to face this anti-Semitism on a daily basis and visibly Jewish people are often targeted…

“It’s good that someone had been convicted and some actions has been taken,” he added.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

