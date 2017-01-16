‘Women and Jihad’ in Israel

Anglo journalist Rachel Avraham opens the complex world of the female Arab terrorist to the English-speaking world in her new book.



A look at female suicide bombers from the Second Intifada to the present.

Photo Credit: courtesy, Rachel Avraham



How many people have wondered throughout the years why a teenage Arab girl – let alone a grown woman – would ever want to blow herself up for “jihad” ?

It’s a question that has been answered in countless news interviews by American, Israeli and Arab media, many with odd sympathy for the family of the terrorist rather than her victims.

Now, my colleague and anglo journalist Rachel Avraham delves into the subject in depth with a new book to analyze what actually drives the phenomena, plus how and why they are covered by media as they are.

Unsurprisingly, Avraham reports on the serious threats imposed on journalists who dare to expose the truth about the violence and cultivation of terrorism in Palestinian Authority society. (See Chapter Six, p. 160)

She also reveals far-left extremist intimidation at one Israeli university that forces students either to acquiesce and accept a pro-Palestinian Authority perspective in their work toward a degree, or to give up and leave.

Years of study went into this tome, some of which was carried out during Avraham’s own work towards her Masters Degree in Middle Eastern Studies at Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

The book ‘Women and Jihad’ is a ‘must-read’ for those who wish to understand the role of female Arab terrorists of any age, and what media coverage of female terrorism in Israel is really all about.

“Women and Jihad: Debating Palestinian Female Suicide Bombings in the American, Israeli and Arab Media” is published by Gefen Publishing House, Jerusalem and New York.

