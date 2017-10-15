Photo Credit: courtesy Jerusalem US Consul General

Jerusalem-based US Consul General Donald Blome last Friday joined “Palestinian officials and dignitaries” in launching a major conservation project to protect and preserve Solomon’s Pools, an archaeological site in Bethlehem. The $750,000 project is funded by a $500,000 grant from the State Department’s Ambassador Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and a complementary $250,000 grant from the Consulate General in Jerusalem. The project will be run through a partnership with the Solomon’s Pools Preservation and Development Center (SPPD), and will help protect the historic site, which has been damaged in recent years by erosion. The US consulate is hoping the pools would encourage tourism and help the PA economy.

Now for the zinger: in his remarks, Consul General Donald Blome said, “This contribution from the US government not only underscores America’s respect and admiration for Palestinian heritage and its treasured antiquities, but also the imperative of supporting the Palestinian economy as an essential element for peace.”

“Palestinian Heritage?” Seriously?

The three large reservoirs known as Solomon’s Pools were part of a complex ancient water system, initially built between 100 BCE and 30 CE. At its high point the system was providing water to the city and Jewish Temple of Jerusalem, as well as to the desert fortress and town of Herodium. At that time the pools were fed by two aqueducts, by several springs of the surrounding countryside including one situated underneath the lower pool, as well as by rainwater that descended from the overlooking hills.

There were no “Palestinians” around throughout that period, nor in consequent years until the mid 1960s. It’s fine for the US Consul to try and help the PA’s tourism and economy, but to do so while eroding the Jewish heritage of the pools much the way generations of Arabs have neglected and permitted the erosion of the pools and their distribution system is a slap in the face of the Jewish nation.