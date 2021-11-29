Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher
Border Police in Hebron on the first night of Chanukah. Nov. 28, 2021

There is an opinion in the Mishna, that of the great Shammai, that the Chanukiyah should be lit with eight candles on the first night and go down and down until one candle remains on the eighth night. While we do not follow this opinion, it is intriguing nonetheless.

For Shammai, on the last night, we would be left with only one candle symbolizing that with all of our great battles to defeat our enemies, in the end, there is only One God and His Will. On the first night of the Holiday of Lights, that solitary candle reminds us Who is driving this story and Who keeps His promises.

Advertisement

And speaking of promises, I took this special photo last night outside of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs (Ma’arat Hamachpelah) in Hebron right after the lighting of the first candle by the Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

Two young Israeli soldiers, lighting that first candles at the foot of Founding Family of our nation. Indeed, the promise of return has been kept.

Now let’s do our part!
Chag Urim Sameach!

Yishai

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIf Hanukkah Lights Could Speak… – News From The Torah [audio]
Next articleFirst-Ever Remains of Sanhedrin Era Building Uncovered in Coastal City of Yavneh
Yishai Fleisher
http://www.jewishpress.com
Yishai Fleisher is a Contributing Editor at JewishPress.com, talk-show host, and International Spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron, an Israeli Paratrooper, a graduate of Cardozo Law School, and the founder of Kumah ("Arise" in Hebrew), an NGO dedicated to promoting Zionism and strengthening Israel's national character. Yishai is married to Malkah, and they live in the settlement of Efrat with their children.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...