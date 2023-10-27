Photo Credit: Screenshot

Pro-Israel groups set up a Shabbat table for the 200+ Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby exchanged words with a pro-Hamas reporter who demanded that President Biden apologize for saying innocent civilians would die in Gaza.

On October 20, a group of Jewish organizations rallied in Times Square demanding the release of the hostages held by Hamas WABC in NY).