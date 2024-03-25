Photo Credit: Shin Bet (ISA) Spokesperson

It has been cleared for publication that in recent months, Iranian agents have been attempting to smuggle weapons, including advanced arms originating from Iran into Judea and Samaria with the intention of carrying out terror acts against Israel.

The efforts expose a connection between Iran, its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in the Palestinian Authority.

The Iranian agents responsible for these efforts included Division 4000, the Special Operations Department of the Intelligence Organization of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) headed by Jawad Rafari, and the Special Operations Unit in the Quds Force on Syrian Soil (18840) operating under the head of Unit 840, Asghar Bakhari.

The operation was exposed and thwarted by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and IDF while investigating detained Palestinian Authority operatives who had attempted terrorist attacks against Israeli targets.

Take a look at the wealth of weaponry seized by the Shin Bet and IDF:



Investigations also revealed information about the current activities of Munir Makdah, a resident of Ain al-Hilweh in Lebanon who is of Palestinian Arab descent and a known, long-time operative of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The arms seized in the operation against Munir Makdah include:

* 2 BTB15 peripheral shrapnel charges

* 5 Iranian anti-tank mines model YM-2 and 5 detonators

* 4 M203 grenade launchers

* 15 kg of C4 explosives

* 10 kg of Semtex explosives

* 13 shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles

* 15 RPG launchers

* 16 RPG-7 rockets + explosives

* 25 hand grenades

* 33 M4 rifles

* 50 pistols

In the investigations of the involved parties and the Shin Bet’s long-term operations, it emerged that Munir Makdah is recruiting agents in Judea and Samaria to carry out attacks and advance the smuggling of Iranian weaponry and funding to terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria through various channels.

As part of the Shin Bet operation against Munir Makdah, a significant number of advanced weapons that had been smuggled into Judea and Samaria were seized.

The Shin Bet and IDF are working to locate and thwart the smuggling of Iranian arms into Judea and Samaria and to neutralize the terrorist cells recruited by Iranian agents.

“The Shin Bet will also continue operating against those recruited for security activities throughout the State of Israel,” the agency said.

“The Shin Bet, in cooperation with other security branches, views with great severity the involvement in security activities directed by Iran and its proxies, and will continue to take active measures to monitor and thwart any activity that endangers the security of Israeli civilians and the State of Israel.

“The ISA will expose and target Iranian efforts to carry out terror activities within Israel and will take action to bring the involved parties to justice.”