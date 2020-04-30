Photo Credit: Gili Yaari / Flash 90

As Israel’s 72nd Independence Day came to an end this week, the internet was filled with anticipation: where to shop, what to buy . . .

Alas, there are some places in Israel where this is not yet to be.

The Health Ministry has issued renewed lockdown orders for a list of Jerusalem as well as the neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh and in the Negev Bedouin town of Hura.

In Jerusalem, the neighborhoods of Romema, Kiryat Belz and Kiryat Sanz have all been declared restricted zones.

Ramat Beit Shemesh is on lockdown effective Thursday (April 30) for an extension of five days.

In the southern Bedouin town of Hura, neighborhoods 9 and 10 are also on a five-day lockdown due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases within the community. Until two weeks ago, there were no confirmed cases at all in Hura: now there are 69 cases in the town, 30 diagnosed within the past three days, according to Ynet.

There is good news to report, however: The government has ordered police to lift the lockdown on the southern city of Netivot, effective immediately.