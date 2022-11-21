Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

“You are real godly angels, you saved my life,” said a tearful Shmuel (name changed to maintain his anonymity) during an emotional meeting last Saturday night when he was reunited with the EMTs who saved his life a week before.

The meeting took place in Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital where Shmuel had begun his road to recovery and regained full consciousness after suffering a cardiac arrest on a bus on Kahaneman Street in Bnei Brak. Immediately after Shmuel had collapsed, fast-acting United Hatzlah EMTs in Bnei Brak sprung into action and performed a successful CPR on Shmuel saving his life.

The emergency happened in front of a United Hatzalah EMT volunteer who immediately alerted the organization’s Dispatch and Command Center and requested additional volunteers to assist as he began performing CPR on Shmuel.

When the next volunteer EMT arrived the pair took Shmuel off the bus and continued CPR on the sidewalk. A defibrillator was attached and after a short time, Shmuel’s pulse returned and he was stable enough to be transported to the hospital for continuing care.

Shmuel regained full consciousness on Friday and when he heard what had taken place, he asked to meet the EMTs who saved his life. On Saturday night, a joyful reunion took place.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Yechiel Miller, Gedaliah Waldman, Yisrael Slav, and Eliyahu Tzarfati, along with the Bnei Brak Chapter Head of United Hatzalah Efraim Feldman, came to visit Shmuel in the hospital. Shmuel and his family thanked them for their dedicated efforts, quick action, and high level of care.

At the meeting, Shmuel’s family declared they plan to donate a new defibrillator to assist Hatzalah volunteers in saving more lives.