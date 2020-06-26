Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Residents of the northern Israeli town of Rosh Hanikra, which shares a border with Lebanon, report hearing explosions for several hours on Friday morning, as the Lebanese Army has been holding army exercises, reportedly with UNIFIL soldiers, on the Lebanese side of the border.

The Lebanese army may have also been launching mortars into the water.

It in unclear why UNIFIL is holding army exercises together with the Lebanese army. Over the past few years, it is suspected that the Hezbollah terrorist organization has become deeply entrenched within the Lebanese army.

According to a report by Assaf Gibor in Makor Rishon, analysts in Lebanon believe that a war between Hezbollah and Israel is likely this summer, due to the devastatingly bad financial condition and internal stress that is ripping apart Lebanon.