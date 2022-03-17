Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Batgirl at the Gabrieli Carmel School in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2022.

Our photo server, Flash90, was particularly generous this Purim, with a lovely assortment of costumes snapped by their talented photographers. And we sprinkled a few from other sources. So, without any ado at all, here is this year’s selection:

Here are two, count them, two versions of Muppet scientist Bunsen Honeydew’s lab assistant Beaker. Another experiment gone terribly wrong? / Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
You must have heard of the Boyaner cowboys. Well, here is where they get their initial training, in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
This Tsfat kid is the ultimate kosher ham. / David Cohen/Flash90
OK, time for political humor: MK Itamar Ben Gvir sent us this photo Purim morning. The guy on his chest is Ra’am Chairman MK Mansour Abbas, and the caption reads: My Prime Minister. / Courtesy
Inebriated folks in a Jerusalem alley. The photograph is from 2021, but we couldn’t ignore it. / Shir Torem/Flash90
Some more current events Purim: a Jewish Ukrainian girl who fled the war zone is getting ready for a Purim party at a temporary shelter in Kishinev, Moldova. / Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
The four leaders of the world (L-R): Zelinsky, Bennett, Putin, and Biden, at the Gabrieli Carmel School in Tel Aviv. They look a little eerie without eyes, more like an alien invasion than a political get-together. / Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

OK, this took some thinking. Bravo!

This one is complex. It’s a Haredi guy carrying Avigdor Liberman in his wheelbarrow. The caption is from the Megillah 9:1: ‘…the opposite happened, and the Jews got their enemies in their power.’

This one is stunning. No idea how much makeup they had to use and how tiny is the child underneath:

This one, on the other hand, wasn’t so difficult to put together:

Finally, what’s this Purim costume about? Is it for Netflix? Against it? Is it a reevaluation of the entire concept of online streaming? Please help. This man was at Gvurat Israel Synagogue in Tel Aviv for the Megillah. But that don’t solve the riddle. / Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
