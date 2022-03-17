Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Our photo server, Flash90, was particularly generous this Purim, with a lovely assortment of costumes snapped by their talented photographers. And we sprinkled a few from other sources. So, without any ado at all, here is this year’s selection:

OK, this took some thinking. Bravo!

Getting my costume ready… Happy Purim! ?￼? pic.twitter.com/nYGLlnfssj — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 16, 2022

This one is complex. It’s a Haredi guy carrying Avigdor Liberman in his wheelbarrow. The caption is from the Megillah 9:1: ‘…the opposite happened, and the Jews got their enemies in their power.’

תחפושות פורים 2022:

חרדי לוקח את ליברמן על מריצה. pic.twitter.com/l0VfB8mDZ8 — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) March 13, 2022

This one is stunning. No idea how much makeup they had to use and how tiny is the child underneath:

This one, on the other hand, wasn’t so difficult to put together:

דירוג מצעד תחפושות חברי הכנסת והשרים פורים תשפ”ב 2022 https://t.co/T4O6KPnHDm — כיפה (@KipaNews) March 17, 2022