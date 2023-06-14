Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

This article is being updated

In a resounding win for the opposition parties and the protest movement, the Knesset voted on Wednesday afternoon for Yesh Atid candidate Karine Elharrar as one of the two representatives on the committee to appoint judges. Elharrar defeated the coalition candidates, including Likud MK Tali Gottlieb, who came second.

58 MKs supported Elharrar’s candidacy, compared to 56 who opposed it. 15 MKs supported Gottlieb, compared to 59 who opposed her. The results show that at least four coalition MKS voted against the party line since the entire opposition has only 54 MKs.

Since a coalition representative has not been elected, the establishment of a new committee to appoint judges will be postponed by one month.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with the heads of his coalition parties to vote against all the candidates for the committee and to act to postpone the elections for the committee. At the same time, National Union Chairman MK Benny Gantz threatened to blow up the judicial reform talks at the President’s residence if the appointment of the Knesset representatives on the committee is postponed. So, now we got a little of each: there will be an opposition MK on the committee, but there may not be a committee.

After the votes had been counted, Israel Beiteinu Chairman MK Lieberman said: “I call on my friends in the opposition to stop playing coy and immediately announce the end of the talks at the president’s residence. Today it is clearer than ever that this is not an attempt to reach agreements, but a fraudulent exercise to integrate Aryeh Deri into the government. Continuing the talks at the president’s residence will not mean helping to carry the stretcher, but jumping headfirst into a wide and deep pit that Netanyahu and Deri have set for the opposition.”

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs told Kan 11 News earlier that the representatives of Gantz and Lapid had agreed to allow Deri’s return to the government, which would have required altering the reasonability doctrine under which the Supreme Court initially rejected Deri’s appointment as a government minister. But a spokesman for Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that this is “a complete lie.”