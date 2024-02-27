Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Back in New York after spending four months fighting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, entrepreneur Noy Leyb, 32, was just looking for love. He hit an unexpected hurdle.

Leyb uploaded a profile picture of himself in his Israel Defense Forces uniform, holding a Negev machine gun. He then found himself banned on the Tinder and Hinge dating apps, both owned by Match Group.

“This is the dating app that bills itself as the one ‘designed to be deleted,’ but I was the one who wound up being deleted,” said Leyb.

He told The New York Post that a relationship is his “top priority” and he wants to raise a Jewish family.

Leyb has sought an explanation of what prompted the ban, but the apps refuse to provide details regarding his alleged violation of their terms of service. His appeal was denied.

“I’m not one to blame antisemitism right away, but this is it. Nothing else explains this,” he said. “I’ve never done anything wrong.”

