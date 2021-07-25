Photo Credit: Hezbollah on Telegram

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according to whom a senior Iranian commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed in Syria early Friday morning. The commander, who was the most prominent one in Liwaa Fatemiyoun, a terror militia led by IRGC commanders and supplied by the Iranian military, was known by the name Sayed Ahmed Qurayshi and arrived in Syria in 2013, where he participated in many military operations alongside Qassem Soleimani the former commander of al-Quds Brigade.

Advertisement



According to the observatory, “ambiguity has been still surrounding the circumstances of his death, and it is not known if he was killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes on Homs countryside.”

The observatory report recalled that on July 9, its activists documented the death of an Iranian commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in a landmine explosion in the eastern countryside of Homs. The landmine was believed to be planted by ISIS members who were prevalent in this region.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged his foreign minister to protest with the United Nations Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace to carry out attacks on Syria. Also, Lebanese media reported that a rocket fell inside Lebanon during last Thursday’s attack, creating a “large crater in the ground.”

The observatory confirmed Thursday’s strikes, saying they destroyed ammunition and weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah in Homs. The Iran-backed group has been operating in Syria since shortly after the start of the civil war there in 2010, siding with President Bashar Assad’s regime.