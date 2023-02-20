Photo Credit: Meghdad Madadi / Tasnim News Agency

Monday was a day of denials for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to denying a discovery by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has enriched uranium to 84 percent purity – just six percent shy of weapons grade – Tehran on Monday denied having carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-owned crude oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

Tehran Denies Enriching Uranium to 84 Percent, Calls Report ‘Distortion of Facts’

The CAMPO SQUARE Aframax oil tanker, owned by Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac international shipping firm, was attacked on February 10 by an Iranian kamikaze drone while sailing some 300 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.

Speaking at a news conference, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani “totally rejected the accusation of Iran’s involvement” in the recent attack, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker Attacked by Iran

“The Zionist regime, like its main supporter, the US, is used to making accusations against Iran. We are among the influential countries when it comes to freedom of navigation in international waters.”

Kanaani told the reporters that Israel, “which is not committed to respecting the security of other countries,” would “naturally expose itself to retaliatory threats.”

“The Zionist regime, which has no commitment to the security of others and whose history is fraught with destabilizing the region, has no right to make accusations against others in relation to security issues,” he added.