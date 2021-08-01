Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

Construction workers digging near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, preparing the are laying the light rail tracks were startled Sunday when they came upon two Bazooka projectiles, apparently left behind by the Jordanian army during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Jerusalem District police sappers were alerted to the scene, and carefully removed the two Bazooka rockets, which were manufactured in December 1956, according to the writing on them.

They were apparently used by the Jordanian army during the fierce battles in the area in June 1967, during the Six-Day War.

“This is a closing of a circle. The weapons were located between Ammunition Hill and where the police school compound was located in those years. Today, almost 54 years since the IDF soldiers’ brave battle, Israeli police sappers returned to the scene and handled two bombs left from the same battle,” the police stated.

The explosive projectiles were transferred to a designated area where they were destroyed in a controlled detonation.