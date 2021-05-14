Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS
Road leading to Majdal Shams by the Israel Syria border in the Golan Heights. Jun 21, 2015.

Dozens of Arabs, connected to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, breached a fence along Israel’s border with Lebanon on Friday afternoon. The IDF opened fire in their direction.

Earlier in the afternoon, dozens of Arabs broke through a line of Jordanian policemen to cut the border fence separating Jordan into Israel.

