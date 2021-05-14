Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS

Dozens of Arabs, connected to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, breached a fence along Israel’s border with Lebanon on Friday afternoon. The IDF opened fire in their direction.

פעילי חיזבאללה פרצו את גדר הגבול וחדרו לשטח ישראל@rubih67 https://t.co/dAMNpxtz3z pic.twitter.com/dppAKP9jmL — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 14, 2021

Earlier in the afternoon, dozens of Arabs broke through a line of Jordanian policemen to cut the border fence separating Jordan into Israel.

History in the making. Jordanians have managed to enter the West Bank via the Jordan Valley after cutting the border fences. Truly incredible scenes. pic.twitter.com/dzfEZPKYZm — ً (@jordan_sp1) May 14, 2021