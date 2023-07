Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

The Israeli Air Force attacked Iranian weapon depots located in Damascus, Syria last night, according to a Ynet report. The Syrian air defense systems were not activated.

This is the second IDF attack this week against Syrian soil. Earlier in the week, a Syrian air defense missile exploded over Israel and reached as far as Rahat.

The Iranians are trying to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah, to attack Israel with.