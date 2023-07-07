Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli security forces entered Shechem Friday morning to make arrests and seize weapons. In the exchanges of gunfire and after explosive charges were thrown at the force, two terrorists were killed by security forces fire – Khairy Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Maqbool, 32. According to al-Quds, the two were killed after being trapped inside a house.

WAFA reported that “Israeli forces barged their way into the Old City and cordoned off a house before fatally shooting two Palestinian youths.”

Three wanted terrorists were arrested by the forces, belonging to the squad that carried out a shooting attack this week on a car and a grocery store in the Samaritans’ neighborhood in Har Gerizim.

The troops left Shechem after one hour.

The terrorists fired at the forces and were eliminated by the National Counter-Terror Unit (Yamam). Their weapons were seized. Soldiers from the Givati special force secured the area, soldiers from Duvdevan arrested two wanted persons, and soldiers from the Shaked Battalion arrested another wanted person.

The two killed terrorists fired on a police vehicle in Har Bracha on Wednesday.

The PA Health Ministry reported three injured, one moderate.