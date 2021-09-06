You may remember 5781 as a year defined by just the Coronavirus, vaccinations and elections, but looking back at our headlines, even we were surprised at how busy and packed a year it was, and how much more actually happened that affected our lives.
Join us as we take a journey back through some of the stories and headlines that helped define 5781. And may 5782 be a better year for all of us.
Shana Tova.
Jonathan Pollard
We have been waiting for 35 years to write this headline. It was a pleasure to be able to write this article.
Jonathan Pollard: ‘I Don’t Regret Helping My People and my Land’
Abraham Accords
A Monumental Day in History: Signing of the Abraham Accords by US, Israel, UAE, Bahrain
Saudi Arabia Green Lights Israel’s Use of Air Space for UAE Routes
First Delivery of Samaria Goods Shipped to UAE in Wake of Abraham Accords
Abraham Accords Sees Sweet Results in Form of D’vash Business Cooperation
UAE Food and Water Minister Talks Tomatoes with Hebrew U’s Agriculture Experts
Against the Abraham Accords
Clearly though, not everyone is a fan of Middle East peace when it doesn’t involve Israel giving up land.
Biden’s State Department Can’t Say ‘Abraham Accords’
Biden Suspends F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden’s Second Slap at Trump & the UAE: Reinstating Aluminum Tariffs
Biden May be Ready to Sacrifice Abraham Accords for Iranian Deal
The US Is Undermining the Abraham Accords
Tom Friedman Accuses Israel of ‘Abraham Accords Washing’ and Ignoring the Much Preferred ‘2-State’
Iran & Friends
Remember That Name, Fakhrizadeh
Saudis Suspicious of Dan Shapiro’s Role in Iran Talks
Dan Shapiro is Back
Oops! Hezbollah Fails to Hide All Evidence of Secret Beirut Missile Factory in Media Visit
Watch: Massive Explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut Harbor, Dozens Buried Under the Ruins
Israeli-Owned MV Helios Ray Vessel Hit by Explosions in Persian Gulf, Near Strait of Hormuz
British Blame Iran for Attack on Israeli-Operated Ship In Gulf
Sheikh Jarrah and Arab Pogroms
District Courts Rule in Favor of Jewish Owners of 3 Homes in Eastern Jerusalem, Evict 87 Arab Squatters
Following Muslim Riots, Israel Declares State of Emergency in Lod
Thousands of Israeli Jews Purchasing Guns following Guardians of the Walls Pogroms
Scientist Avi Har-Even, 85, Succumbs to Injuries from Acco’s Arab Riots
Rabbi Dov Lior in Lod: This Was Kristallnacht – No Peace with Savages
Coronavirus and Vaccinations
Prime Minister Netanyahu First Israeli To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Netanyahu: Everything Opens After Pesach, April 5th
Bennett Calls on 1 Million Israelis to Get Vaccinated to Stop Spread of Delta
US Elections
Ohio Special Election has Become Latest Battleground in Democratic Party’s Clash Over Israel
Netanyahu and Joe Biden Talk for the First Time since Elections
Likud MK on Chance that Biden Is Elected: ‘We Survived Pharaoh, We’ll Survive This, Too’
Revealed: A Young Senator Biden Delivered Egyptian Disinformation to Israel Ahead of Yom Kippur War
Bennett’s Government
Left Upset at Netanyahu’s Inroads with Israeli Arab Leader
Smotrich: Netanyahu’s Whitewashing of Mansour Abbas Will Terminate the Jewish State
Nothing Wrong with your Set: Bennett Could Become Prime Minister Next Week
Bennett Swiftly Congratulated by US President Biden
Bennett Faces the Opposition First Time as Israeli Prime Minister
Bennett Consolidates Power, Purging his Opposition Within Yamina
Ra’am’s Price for Joining Bennett-Lapid Government: Bedouin Controlled Negev
Gantz, Evyatar and the Settlements
Gantz, Bennett, Sign Evyatar Outpost Deal, New Jewish Community Saved
That’s still up in the air
Bennett Slammed for Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Right Fears Another Withdrawal
Bennett Folds Under US Pressure, Cuts Down Settlement Construction to 2,000 Units
Fires
Massive Fire Outside Jerusalem
Fire Commissioner: This Worst Blaze in Jerusalem Area was Man Made
Arson Causes Mass Blazes in Gvaot, Gush Etzion
BLM & US Antisemitism
BLM, US Progressives, Depict Israel as White Oppressor vs. Hamas as Black Victims
Antisemitism is Prompting American Jews to Hide – Even in New York
Arabs Burn and Beat Jews in Midtown Manhattan as ADL Tallies 193 Anti-Semitic Incidents Tied to Gaza War
The LA Black Lives Matter Rally That Became a Pogrom
Democrats Were For Riots Before They Were Against Them
Walter Wallace Violence Spreads to Brooklyn from Philadelphia; Jews Told to Leave Philly Protest
Dov Hikind Leads Rally Outside NBC Protesting SNL Joke
The Squad
If Looks Could Kill, AOC Would Blow Up Sen. Manchin’s Head
The ‘Squad’ Wins Reelection, Adds New Anti-Israel Congresswoman
The 2021 Squad Is Bigger, Posing Real Threat Against the Democratic Establishment
When Rashida Tlaib Dog Whistles Mein Kampf 94,000 Democratic Socialists Listen
AOC Withdraws from Rabin Memorial Event
Ben & Jerry’s
Ben & Jerry’s Israel: We Refused to Obey their Boycott, So They Won’t Renew our Franchise
First Jewish Store in US Announces It’s Dumping Ben & Jerry’s
Ben & Jerry’s ‘Independent Board’ Chair Also Linked to Group That Justifies Arab Terror
Ben And Jerry’s Taps Beinart to Defend Israel Boycott to Franchisees
Gaza War
1 Israeli Dead, Hundreds of Rockets Rain Down on Tel Aviv, Coastal Israeli Towns Hit From Ashkelon to Netanya
Hamas Tunnel Exposed beneath UNRWA School in Gaza
New York Corona
Cuomo to Meet Orthodox Leaders on Rapid Spread of Corona in their Communities
De Blasio to Slap $1,000 Fines on People Without Masks in ‘Certain Neighborhoods’
Sovereignty
U.S. Embassy of Jerusalem Issues First Passport with ‘Israel’ Listed for Jerusalem-Born American
US State Department Human-Rights Report Returns to Using ‘Occupied’ Territories
Report: EU Spent Billions on PA Construction Isolating Jewish Settlements
Unexpected: Lebanon Demands Israel’s Existing Offshore Gas Field in Maritime Border Negotiations
Meron Tragedy
The Tragedy on Mt. Meron, Lag B’Omer 1911
Mass Casualty Event in Meron, Dozens Dead, Many More Injured
The Names of the 45 Meron Disaster Victims
Offshore Oil Spill (Iran)
Oil Spill Off Israel’s Coast Threatens Turtles, Snails, Birds and the Beach
Report: Tanker that Caused Environmental Disaster on Israel’s Beaches Owned by Syrians
China and Israel
Israel Inaugurates Chinese-Operated Haifa Bay Port, Large Ships Can Now Dock
Bolstered By Chinese $400 Billion Deal, Iran Won’t Stop Enriching Uranium Until Biden Drops Every Last Sanction
Palestinian Authority
52 Arab Collaborators Demand that Israel Try PA Judges Who Sentenced Jewish Man to Death
Palestinian Authority Rejects Israeli Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine
This Is How Israel Loses Its Sovereignty in Judea & Samaria