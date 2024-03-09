Photo Credit: Israel Defense Ministry

Israel’s defense establishment is completing its preparations for the anticipated escalation in terror attacks that has become an annual phenomenon during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Given the lack of progress in negotiations for a hostage deal and temporary ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met Saturday with Shin Bet director Ronen Bar to approve plans for the continuation of the war in Gaza.

The two defense leaders met in the IDF Southern Command headquarters together with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, the Deputy Head of the Shin Bet, and other commanders, the IDF said.

Gallant Updates Austin

Late Thursday night (Israel time), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant updated US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the latest developments in the war against Hamas in Gaza, and on the progress made in reach the goals of the war: the destruction of Hamas as a military and governing authority, and the return of hostages to their homes.

Gallant also discussed the issue of intercepting sources of tangible and digital currency that are transferred to Hamas, as a significant component in the destruction of the organization’s capabilities. The minister detailed a range of resources that are dedicated to the effort, within the Defense Ministry and the IDF.

Gallant emphasized that the return of hostages is “the highest moral obligation of the State of Israel” and told his American counterpart that “military pressure will be intensified to this end.”

US Embassy Nixes Old City for Employees

This past Tuesday, the US embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert barring American government employees and their families from entering the Old City in Jerusalem from midnight Friday morning until midnight Saturday morning.

“The US embassy in Jerusalem reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning,” the embassy stated.

“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events.”

‘We’ll Do Everything to Safeguard Freedom of Worship’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized in a statement the same day that Israel’s policy “has always been, and always will be, to safeguard freedom of worship for all faiths.

“This is what we have also done during Ramadan and this is what we will do now,” he said.

“We will do everything to safeguard freedom of worship on the Temple Mount while appropriately taking into account security and safety needs, and will enable the Muslim public to mark the holiday,” Netanyahu added.