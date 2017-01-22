Anti-Semitic Sabbath Attacks on Jews in London

Jews in London were targeted in a rash of violent "hit-and-run" anti-Semitic attacks over this past Sabbath.



Photo Credit: @ShomrimLondon



The calm of the Jewish Sabbath was shattered this weekend as a brick covered in swastikas was hurled through the window of a Jewish family’s home, Jewish pedestrians were pelted with eggs and a swastika was drawn on another home.

Shomrim North West London, a volunteer neighborhood watch patrol run by the Jewish community, have reported that in three seemingly separate incidents, Jews were sought out for racist attacks.

The first incident came as Jewish families walked home from attending traditional Friday night dinner at friends’ and families’ homes.

At approximately 10:30 pm, a car was seen driving down Edgwarebury Lane, Edgware, from which the occupants hurled eggs at recognizably-Jewish pedestrians.

As day broke on Saturday, a brick on which swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs were drawn was thrown through the window of a Jewish family’s home in Edgware, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own home.

Then, later in the day, police discovered a swastika on a residential building on Watford Way, Mill Hill.

The Shomrim civil defense group of North West London said it is appealing for any witnesses to call: 0300 999 1234.

“These cowardly antisemitic attacks targeted Jews when they were asleep in their homes or walking with their families after dinner,” said Gary Ost, CEO of Shomrim North West London.

“These attacks are intended to instill fear in London’s Jews. The best response to these disgusting acts is to ensure that the perpetrators are caught. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and appeal for any witnesses to contact us.”

“These were hit-and-run attacks on Jewish families at night, added Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism.

“Antisemitic crime is on the rise and these cowardly attacks must lead to arrests and convictions. Jewish families in our capital should not be living in fear of antisemitic attacks.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

