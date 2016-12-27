Demonstrators in NYC to Demand: ‘Defund The UN’

Demonstrators are being organized in NYC to demand the US de-fund the United Nations over Resolution 2334(2016).



Outside the United Nations NYC, Nov. 2015.

Photo Credit: DS Levi



A flyer is making its way around the internet, calling on demonstrators to show up at 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, 799 UN Plaza, First Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets in New York City to call on the U.S. government to defund the United Nations in response to last week’s vote against Israel at the UN Security Council.

“As we begin the joyous festivities of Chanukah, we find ourselves beset with angst over the colossal betrayal of Israel by the Obama administration at Friday’s United Nations Security Council,” writes organizer David Hooreen in the Jewish Voice.

Demonstrators are urged to gather to “send a clarion call to the United States government to defund the morally bankrupt and highly tendentious United Nations.”

“Because we are cognizant of the fact that this resolution will become fodder in the obsessive crusade by the international community to create a terror-driven Palestinian state in Israel’s backyard, thereby jeopardizing its security, we have taken initiatives of our own to counter these nefarious agendas and we ask that you play an important role in them,” the notice continues.

“Make your voice heard and stand with those who support the timeless values of decency, democracy and equality as we show a united front for Israel and America.”

Hana Levi Julian

