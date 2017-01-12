Historically Jewish Country Club May Revoke Complimentary Membership for Obama Over UNSC Resolution

The Woodmont Country Club is extremely expensive and has the best golf courses in the Washington DC area.



President Barack Obama lines up his putt as he plays a round of golf with House Speaker John Boehner, background, Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich at the Courses at Andrews at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 18, 2011.

Photo Credit: White House photo / Samantha Appleton



The elite Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland is seriously considering revoking a complimentary membership it had extended to outgoing President Barack Obama. The club is comprised primarily of Jewish members.

The decision is still up in the air, but doubts abound in reaction to Mr. Obama’s orders last month to the U.S. envoy to abstain during the UN Security Council vote which unanimously passed anti-Israel resolution 2334(2016).

The issue is ironic given the origins of the club, founded in 1913 specifically due to the exclusion of Jews from all other country clubs in the area, thanks to the rampant anti-Semitism that ruled society at the time and their undeniable status as Jews.

That’s not to say that anti-Semitism isn’t still rampant in the United States today, albeit in far more insidious, politically correct and quiet forms.

The outgoing president’s membership at the golfing club would normally have cost a regular member an $80,000 initiation fee in addition to $9,673 in annual dues.

The club is located just a few miles from the home into which the Obama family has chosen to move from the White House, and features “two premiere golf courses,” according to its web site.

A source at the club told the New York Post, “Originally, this was supposed to be a back-door thing to get this done and give him the membership – free of charge – and circumvent the rules. But now, with the UN thing, they are not in position or likely to do it.”

The outgoing president would have officially started at the club after leaving the White House on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017.

But threats of lawsuits and/or litigation by club members on both sides of the political aisle – Democrats as well as Republicans – for breaching the bylaws in order to make the complimentary offer, have given the club leadership second thoughts about bending the rules to allow him to join.

“Can you imagine how angry I would be, if I had paid $80,000 to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?” one Washington Jewish NGO official told the NY Post.

“After the UN vote and attack on Israel, I think it probably hurts the club. If there is a club that excludes Jews, he would probably be more comfortable around those folks.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

